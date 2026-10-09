Nueva York Fashion Week

An irreverent take on romance
El desfile del reconocido diseñador abrió la Semana de la Moda neoyorquina. Su pasarela jugó con la rigidez de su sastrería clásica y con la ligereza de siluetas fluidas, pantalones de corte relajado y transparencias. Con 86 años de edad, Ralph mostró su vigencia en la industria del lujo estadounidense.
1/5: Models walk the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 Collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 9, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
2/5: A model walks the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 Collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 9, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
3/5: A model walks the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 Collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 9, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
4/5: A model walks the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 Collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 9, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
5/5: Models walk the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 Collection show during New York Fashion Week in New York on September 9, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
Plaza Prep
El diseñador eligió el lobby del edificio The Plaza Hotel, en el que vivió diez años, para presentar su última colección inaugurada por la supermodelo Gigi Hadid. En la pasarela, reinventó el clásico estilo preppy y los códigos de los años 90’ a través de siluetas relajadas y proporciones oversize.
1/5: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Gigi Hadid walks during SP27 NYFW Tommy Hilfiger at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
2/5: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks during SP27 NYFW Tommy Hilfiger at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
3/5: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks during SP27 NYFW Tommy Hilfiger at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
4/5: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks during SP27 NYFW Tommy Hilfiger at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
5/5: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks during SP27 NYFW Tommy Hilfiger at The Plaza Hotel on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
The Garden of Tailored Metamorphosis
Fiel a su identidad sobria pero disruptiva, la colección abordó el concepto de la transformación y tomó como inspiración a los insectos, que sufren metamorfosis en su desarrollo. Así, los tradicionales trajes de la firma tomaron diferentes largos e incorporaron godets y nuevas texturas satinadas y estampadas.
1/5: A model walks the runway during the 2027 Spring/Summer Thom Browne show as part of New York Fashion Week in New York on September 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
2/5: A model walks the runway during the 2027 Spring/Summer Thom Browne show as part of New York Fashion Week in New York on September 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
3/5: A model walks the runway during the 2027 Spring/Summer Thom Browne show as part of New York Fashion Week in New York on September 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
4/5: A model walks the runway during the 2027 Spring/Summer Thom Browne show as part of New York Fashion Week in New York on September 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)
5/5: A model walks the runway during the 2027 Spring/Summer Thom Browne show as part of New York Fashion Week in New York on September 15, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP fotos)