¿Qué hizo Nadal luego de jugar cinco horas y media en la final del Australian Open?

You won't see better celebrations than this on a tennis court 🙌



Rafa Nadal delivered the 𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄 comeback to win the 2022 Australian Open 🇦🇺🏆#AusOpen | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/VHL2JuJoVS