"El poder del perro" y "Belfast" encabezan las nominaciones a los Globo de Oro

Se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión del último año.

En esta edición, las películas The Power of the Dog (Netflix), y Belfast lideran con siete candidaturas cada una.

Aquí todas las nominaciones en las categorías de cine.

Mejor película - Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune (está en HBOMax)

King Richard (en cartelera de cines)

The power of the dog (Netflix)

Mejor película - Comedia

Cyrano

No miren arriba (Netflix)

Licorne Pizza (se estrena el 20 de enero)

Tick tick Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (en cartelera de cines)

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Champion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Last Daughter

Steven Spielberg – west side story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Mejor actor y mejor actriz - Drama

Mejor actor

Maherhala Ali – Swang Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth



Major actriz

Jessica Chastain - The eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Last Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Lady Gaga – La casa Gucci​

Mejor actor y mejor actriz - Comedia

Mejor actor en comedia

Leonardo Dicaprio – No miren arriba

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom

Cooper Hoffman - Licorne pizza

Anthony Ramos – in the height



Mejor actriz

Mariane Portier -Anette

Alana Haim– Licorne Pzza

Jennifer Lawrence – No miren arriba

Emma Stone - Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Mejor actor y mejor actriz de reparto

Mejor actor secundario

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the dog



Mejor actriz secundaria

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kristen Dunst - The Power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Mejor banda sonora y mejor canción

Mejor banda Sonora

- La crónica francesa

- Encanto

- The power of the dog

- Madres paralelas

- Dune



Mejor canción

- King Richard

- Encanto

- Belfast

- Respect

- No time to die

Mejor película extranjera

Compartment Number 6 - Finlandia

Drive My Car - Japón

La mano de dios – Italia

A Hero - Irán

Madres paralelas - España

Mejor guion

Paul Thomas Anderson – La crónica francesa

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Champion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – No miren arriba

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Mejor película animada

Encanto (en cines)

Luca (Disney+)

My sunny maad

Flee

Raya y el último dragón (Disney+)



televisión Los nominados en televisión

Mejor serie de comedia y mejor drama

Serie de comedia

- The Great (Starzplay)

- Hacks (HBO MAX)

- Only Murders in the building (Star+)

- Reservation Dogs (Star+)

- Ted Lasso



Mejor serie drama

- Lupin (Netflix)

- The Morning Show

- Pose (Netflix)

- Squid Game (Netflix)

- Succession (HBO Max)



Mejor actor y mejor actriz de Drama

Actor en una serie de drama

- Brian Cox – Succession

- Lee John Jey – Squid game

- Billy Porter - Pose

- Jeremy Strong – Succession

- Omar Sy – Lupin



Mejor actriz en serie drama

- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

- Christine Baranski – The good fight

- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

- M. J. Rodriguez – Pose

Mejor actor y actriz en comedia

Mejor actor comedia

Anthony Anderson - Blackish

Nicholas Houldt - The great

Steve Martin - Only murders in the building

Martin Short - Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted lasso



Mejor actriz en comedia

Hannah Eibinder - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracy Ellis Ross - Blackish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor actor y actriz de reparto

Mejor actor secundario en serie, miniserie o serie limitada

- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

- Kieran Culkin - Succession

- Marl Duplass - The Morning Show

- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

- Oh Yeoing-su - Squid game



Major actriz secundaria televisión

- Jennifer Coolidge – The White lotus

- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesock

- Andie McDowell – Maid

- Sarah Snooke – Succession

- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor serie limitada, mejor actor y actriz

Mejor serie limitada

Dopesick (Star+)

Impeachment - American crime Story

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)



Actriz en miniserie

Jessica Chastain – Escenas de un matrimonio (HBO Max)

Cinthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (Star+)

Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision (Disney+)

Margaret Quigley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)



Mejor actor miniserie

Paul Bettany – Wandavision (Disney+)

Oscar Isaac – Escenas de un matrimonio (HBO MAX)

Michael Keaton - Dopesick (Star+)

Ewan McGregor – Halston (Netflix)

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent (Netflix)

