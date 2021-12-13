"El poder del perro" y "Belfast" encabezan las nominaciones a los Globo de Oro
Se dieron a conocer los nominados a la nueva edición de los Globo de Oro, cuya ceremonia de entrega será el 9 de enero de 2022.
Se dieron a conocer los nominados a los Globos de Oro que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión del último año.
En esta edición, las películas The Power of the Dog (Netflix), y Belfast lideran con siete candidaturas cada una.
Aquí todas las nominaciones en las categorías de cine.
Mejor película - Drama
Belfast
Coda
Dune (está en HBOMax)
King Richard (en cartelera de cines)
The power of the dog (Netflix)
Mejor película - Comedia
Cyrano
No miren arriba (Netflix)
Licorne Pizza (se estrena el 20 de enero)
Tick tick Boom! (Netflix)
West Side Story (en cartelera de cines)
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Champion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Last Daughter
Steven Spielberg – west side story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Mejor actor y mejor actriz - Drama
Mejor actor
Maherhala Ali – Swang Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Major actriz
Jessica Chastain - The eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Last Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Lady Gaga – La casa Gucci
Mejor actor y mejor actriz - Comedia
Mejor actor en comedia
Leonardo Dicaprio – No miren arriba
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
Cooper Hoffman - Licorne pizza
Anthony Ramos – in the height
Mejor actriz
Mariane Portier -Anette
Alana Haim– Licorne Pzza
Jennifer Lawrence – No miren arriba
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Mejor actor y mejor actriz de reparto
Mejor actor secundario
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the dog
Mejor actriz secundaria
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Kristen Dunst - The Power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Mejor banda sonora y mejor canción
Mejor banda Sonora
- La crónica francesa
- Encanto
- The power of the dog
- Madres paralelas
- Dune
Mejor canción
- King Richard
- Encanto
- Belfast
- Respect
- No time to die
Mejor película extranjera
Compartment Number 6 - Finlandia
Drive My Car - Japón
La mano de dios – Italia
A Hero - Irán
Madres paralelas - España
Mejor guion
Paul Thomas Anderson – La crónica francesa
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Champion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – No miren arriba
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Mejor película animada
Encanto (en cines)
Luca (Disney+)
My sunny maad
Flee
Raya y el último dragón (Disney+)
Los nominados en televisión
Mejor serie de comedia y mejor drama
Serie de comedia
- The Great (Starzplay)
- Hacks (HBO MAX)
- Only Murders in the building (Star+)
- Reservation Dogs (Star+)
- Ted Lasso
Mejor serie drama
- Lupin (Netflix)
- The Morning Show
- Pose (Netflix)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO Max)
Mejor actor y mejor actriz de Drama
Actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee John Jey – Squid game
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupin
Mejor actriz en serie drama
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski – The good fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- M. J. Rodriguez – Pose
Mejor actor y actriz en comedia
Mejor actor comedia
Anthony Anderson - Blackish
Nicholas Houldt - The great
Steve Martin - Only murders in the building
Martin Short - Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted lasso
Mejor actriz en comedia
Hannah Eibinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracy Ellis Ross - Blackish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor y actriz de reparto
Mejor actor secundario en serie, miniserie o serie limitada
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Marl Duplass - The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeoing-su - Squid game
Major actriz secundaria televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesock
- Andie McDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snooke – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Mejor serie limitada, mejor actor y actriz
Mejor serie limitada
Dopesick (Star+)
Impeachment - American crime Story
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Actriz en miniserie
Jessica Chastain – Escenas de un matrimonio (HBO Max)
Cinthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (Star+)
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision (Disney+)
Margaret Quigley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)
Mejor actor miniserie
Paul Bettany – Wandavision (Disney+)
Oscar Isaac – Escenas de un matrimonio (HBO MAX)
Michael Keaton - Dopesick (Star+)
Ewan McGregor – Halston (Netflix)
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent (Netflix)
Iniciar Sesión para comentar
Para comentar las noticias debes iniciar sesión con el usuario y contraseña elegidos al momento de registrarte.
Si no estas registrado todavia, puedes hacerlo ingresando a Registro de Usuarios
No recuerdas tu contraseña? puedes acceder a Resetear Contraseña