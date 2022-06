Los Teros están confirmados para enfrentar a Japón: qué equipo pondrá la Celeste el sábado

Brave Blossoms members announced for this Saturday's clash!



🇯🇵 Japan v Uruguay 🇺🇾

📆 Saturday 18 June, 15:00

🏟 Prince Chichibu Rugby Stadium



🎟 Get your tickets here 👉https://t.co/x1qELHy5NR#GoWithTheBrave @RugbyUruguay pic.twitter.com/B8OaKlSIdA