Paris Fashion Week

1/4: A model presents a creation for Lacoste for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
2/4: US model Ivy Stewart presents a creation for Lacoste for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
3/4: A model presents a creation for Lacoste for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
4/4: A model presents a creation for Lacoste for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
De la cancha a la pasarela, la diseñadora neoyorkina y directora creativa de la firma, Pelagia Kolotouro, afinó el ADN sport de la firma con siluetas limpias y holgadas, entre total looks de color, faldas midi e innovación técnica con cortes precisos. En suma, una colección chic y relajada, con una elegancia sin esfuerzo que parece fácil, aunque no lo es.
1/6: Italian model Vittoria Ceretti presents a creation by Chloe for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP fotos)
2/6: A model presents a creation by Chloe for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP fotos)
3/6: A model presents a creation by Chloe for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation by Chloe for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation by Chloe for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation by Chloe for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2026. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP fotos)
La alemana Chemena Kamali, que sustituyó a Gabriela Hearst en 2023, define las siluetas y el estilo de la firma con nuevas formas de revivir el espíritu boho, en las que la suavidad etérea, las fibras naturales y la artesanía, marcan el ritmo. En esta pasarela se sumaron encajes y gasas que le dieron liviandad a la figura. La mujer Chloé parece flotar, pero cada vez pisa más fuerte.
1/6: A model presents a creation for Christian Dior for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
2/6: A model presents a creation for Christian Dior for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
3/6: A model presents a creation for Christian Dior for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation for Christian Dior for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation for Christian Dior for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation for Christian Dior for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
La maison, comandada por el diseñador británico Jonathan Anderson, arrasó con un desfile épico en el Jardín de las Tullerías. La colección evocó la obsesión de Monsieur Dior por los jardines, con alusiones vegetales sin caer en la típica flor. Con guiños a referencias históricas de la casa, mostró una femineidad que dialoga con el poder.
1/6: A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
2/6: A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
3/6: US model Bella Hadid presents a creation for Saint Laurent for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation for Saint Laurent for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP fotos)
En esta pasarela, Anthony Vaccarello depura al extremo el estilo vintage. Para ello se vale de aires modernos, marcando los hombros, revalorando la sastrería, devolviéndole el poder de la seducción al vestir femenino. Encajes, pieles y transparencias marcan una sensualidad afinada. Con diez años como director creativo de la maison, Vaccarello sabe que a menos ruido, más impacto.
1/6: A model presents a creation for Mugler for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP fotos)
2/6: A model presents a creation for Mugler for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP fotos)
3/6: A model presents a creation for Mugler for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation for Mugler for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation for Mugler for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation for Mugler for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP fotos)
El portugués Miguel Castro Freitas es el nuevo responsable de la marca francesa fundada por Thierry Mugler, reconocida por su estilo ochentero y su teatralidad muy asociada a la noche. En este desfile el diseñador buscó reimaginar el poder y los límites de la moda, dominados por la sastrería y el color.
1/6: A model presents a creation for Hermes for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
2/6: US model Alex Consani presents a creation for Hermes for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
3/6: A model presents a creation for Hermes for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation for Hermes for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation for Hermes for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation for Hermes for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
Lujo en voz baja es lo que la francesa Nadège Vanhee logra desde hace más de diez años al mando de la firma. Cuero impecable, líneas puras y tonos que se transforman del atardecer a los resplandores de la luna, fueron las claves de este nuevo invierno. Siluetas esculpidas y colorimetría dinámica emergen entre las sombras con sensualidad y confianza.
1/6: Model presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
2/6: Chinese model Li Hejia presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
3/6: Swiss model Vivienne Rohner presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP fotos)
El 25° aniversario de la diseñadora en el mundo de la moda coincide con el año del caballo. De ahí, su propuesta de sastrería relajada en materiales sustentables, vestidos lenceros, largos y ultrafemeninos, pantalones de montar reversionados, y remeras de estilo andrógino.
1/6: A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) (BLANCA CRUZ/AFP fotos)
2/6: A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) (BLANCA CRUZ/AFP fotos)
3/6: A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) (BLANCA CRUZ/AFP fotos)
4/6: A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) (BLANCA CRUZ/AFP fotos)
5/6: A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) (BLANCA CRUZ/AFP fotos)
6/6: A model presents a creation by Max Alexander for the Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, at the Palais Garnier, in Paris, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Blanca CRUZ / AFP) (BLANCA CRUZ/AFP fotos)
Con solo diez años, el joven y audaz diseñador de Los Ángeles, debutó en París. Su pasarela dejó volúmenes lúdicos confeccionados en materiales sostenibles. Así demostró que ningún sueño es imposible si hay talento, perseverancia, y una imaginación sin filtro.