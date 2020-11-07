partlycloudy Montevideo, T 24° H 53%

Jefes de Estado, políticos y personalidades saludaron la victoria de Biden y Harris

Varios primeros mandatarios enviaron las felicitaciones al presidente electo de Estados Unidos. También políticos y personalidades públicas. 

Joe Biden y Kamala Harris. Foto: AFP
Joe Biden fue electo presidente de Estados Unidos luego de superar los 270 votos necesarios en el Colegio Electoral. Biden agradeció a los votantes y prometió gobernar para todos los norteamericanos

Varios jefes de Estado, políticos y diferentes personalidades felicitaron al candidato demócrata vía Twitter.

