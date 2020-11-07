Jefes de Estado, políticos y personalidades saludaron la victoria de Biden y Harris
Varios primeros mandatarios enviaron las felicitaciones al presidente electo de Estados Unidos. También políticos y personalidades públicas.
Joe Biden fue electo presidente de Estados Unidos luego de superar los 270 votos necesarios en el Colegio Electoral. Biden agradeció a los votantes y prometió gobernar para todos los norteamericanos.
Varios jefes de Estado, políticos y diferentes personalidades felicitaron al candidato demócrata vía Twitter.
Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020
The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020
Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We look forward to continue to work closely with the US on democracy, human rights, development and security in the Hemisphere. https://t.co/TR6ZezYR02— Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) November 7, 2020
Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020
The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020
It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020
America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020
