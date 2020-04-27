El conmovedor consuelo de los pingüinos viudos tras perder a sus parejas

El conmovedor consuelo de los pingüinos viudos tras perder a sus parejasBy Valentina Caredio La pingüino blanca era una anciana que había perdido a su pareja y aparentemente también lo hizo el ejemplar más joven, explicó el fotógrafo. "Desde entonces se reúnen regularmente para consolarse".
Las imágenes recorrieron al mundo y lo conmovieron. Se trata de dos pingüinos, una hembra y un macho, que permanecen juntos y se dan consuelo luego de que ambos perdieron a sus respectivas parejas.
Las tiernas fotografías de esta pareja tan original de aves fueron captadas por el fotógrafo de la naturaleza Tobias Baumgaertner en una colonia de pingüinos en las costas de Melbourne, Australia, y pronto se viralizaron en todo el planeta.
El fotógrafo escribió en su cuenta de Instagram donde subió las imágenes que estuvo acampando tres noche para captar las fotografías y el video que muestra la relación entre los dos animales.
Y también narró cuál era la increíble historia que había detrás de la pareja: "Un voluntario se me acercó y me dijo que la pingüino blanca era una anciana que había perdido a su pareja y aparentemente también lo hizo el ejemplar más joven".
"Desde entonces, ellos se reúnen regularmente para consolarse y permanecer juntos durante horas mirando las luces danzantes de la ciudad cercana", agregó Baumgaertner.
Lo cierto es que las imágenes de los pingüinos que se dan consuelo, publicadas en tres tandas diferentes, recibieron más de 100.000 likes de los usuarios y un sinfín de comentarios en los que agradecían el mensaje de amor y de unidad que transmitían las dos aves.
También vale aclarar que en la última de sus publicaciones el fotógrafo señaló que no había que tomarse la historia narrada por él de manera literal. "La comunidad científica me ha informado que antropomorfizar a los animales puede tener una influencia negativa sobre ellos, ya que 'puede conducir a comportamientos inapropiados hacia los animales salvajes'".
Sin embargo, el artista expresó que él es "un soñador" y que escribió sus palabras "desde el fondo de su corazón".
Agregó además que "de cualquier manera", más allá de las apreciaciones científicas, él creía "este fue un momento verdaderamente hermoso y mágico que extendió mucho amor por todo el mundo"
"También creo que las imágenes sirven porque el ser humano tiende a proteger las cosas con las que puede conectarse y como un recordatorio de que compartimos este hermoso mundo con muchos otros seres que lo habitan y que vienen en varias formas y tamaños", concluyó.
