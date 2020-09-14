La reina Isabel felicita a fotógrafos que capturaron el aislamiento en Gran Bretaña
La duquesa de Cambridge realizó un concurso de fotografía que se exhibirá en la National Portrait Gallery de Londres junto a otros retratos.
La reina Isabel de Reino Unido felicitó el lunes a los participantes de Hold Stil#l, un proyecto fotográfico lanzado por la duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, para capturar una instantánea de la nación durante el aislamiento por coronavirus.
El proyecto recibió más de 30.000 presentaciones, de las cuales Kate y otros cuatro jueces eligieron 100 imágenes finales que serán publicadas online por la National Portrait Gallery el lunes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Introducing, the final 100 portraits. In May this year, in collaboration with the @NationalPortraitGallery, we invited people of all ages, from across the UK to submit a photographic portrait which they had taken during lockdown. The images present a unique record of our shared and individual experiences during this extraordinary period of history, conveying humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope. Visit our link in bio to see the images and read the stories behind the nation's experience of life during the lockdown.
"La duquesa de Cambridge y yo nos sentimos inspiradas al ver cómo las fotografías han capturado la resistencia del pueblo británico en un momento tan desafiante, ya sea celebrando a los trabajadores de primera línea, reconociendo el espíritu comunitario o mostrando los esfuerzos de personas que apoyan a los necesitados", dijo la reina en una carta a los participantes.
Desde su lanzamiento en mayo, el proyecto invitó a personas de todas las edades de Gran Bretaña a presentar un retrato fotográfico tomado durante la cuarentena por COVID-19 que comenzó en marzo.
El proyecto se enfoca en tres temas principales: Asistentes y Héroes, Tu Nueva Normalidad y Actos de Bondad, y algunas de las fotografías se exhibirán en pueblos y ciudades de Gran Bretaña durante el año.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
📸 Today the final 100 images for the Hold Still digital exhibition have been unveiled #HoldStill2020. The Queen has written a message sending her best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted an image to the project. ⬅️Swipe through the images to read Her Majesty's message. The Duchess of Cambridge shared a selection of the portraits featured in the exhibition with Her Majesty last month, some of which are shown above. #HoldStill2020 has been curated by The Duchess of Cambridge and the @nationalportraitgallery, and features one hundred portraits selected from 31,598 submissions made during the project’s six-week enty period. The images present a unique record of our shared and individual experiences during this extraordinary period of history, conveying humour and grief, creativity and kindness, tragedy and hope. Head over to @kensingtonroyal to find out more!
Kate, esposa del príncipe William y una entusiasta fotógrafa, y otros miembros del panel evaluaron las imágenes en función de las emociones y experiencias que transmiten en lugar de su calidad fotográfica o experiencia técnica.
