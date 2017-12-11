EL PAIS Vida Actual
clear Montevideo, T 19° H 52%
Vida Actual
Animales

El emotivo momento en que una osa polar dio a luz a un osezno

El pasado viernes se pudieron ver imágenes del momento en que la osa polar “Tonja”, da a luz en el zoológico Tierpark de Berlín.

Introduzca el texto aquí
El emotivo momento en que una osa polar dio a luz a un osezno
El emotivo momento en que una osa polar dio a luz a un osezno

Sucedió en el zoológico de Berlín y las imágenes han dado vuelta al mundo. La osa, que vive en cautiverio, dio a luz a una cría y el momento fue captado en video. 

Luego de que el video de un oso polar muriendo y fuera tomado por el fotógrafo de National Geopraphic, Paul Nicklen, recorriera millones de panttallas alrededor del globo concientizando sobre el cambio climático, el nacimiento supone una luz de esperanza. 

My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact [email protected] or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”

Una publicación compartida de Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) el

Reportar error
Enviado
Error
Reportar error
Temas relacionados
Te recomendamos
Max caracteres: 600 (pendientes: 600)
las más vistas

Indagan video en el que se ven armas de guerra

Hijo de Larrañaga fue detenido en Paysandú en confuso episodio con una camioneta

Corta y mortal: informe de EE.UU. sostiene que así fue la explosión del ARA San Juan

Inusuales artefactos de la Edad de Bronce tenían un “origen extraterrestre”: Meteoritos

Ómnibus de Cutcsa de la zona oeste paran 24 horas tras tiroteo a bordo

Explosión de bomba casera en Nueva York: "Fue un intento de ataque terrorista"

Akayed Ullah,el joven identificado como autor del atentado de Nueva York

Trabajadores de Latam denuncian despidos y se presentan ante el MTSS

La Armada busca a joven de 24 años que desapareció en las aguas de Piriápolis

Justicia condenó a seis meses de prisión a la "Reina de la Noche" por estafa

Sube la temperatura y esta semana habrá máximas de hasta 38°C

Misterioso crimen de una joven mujer sacude Colón

Leve mejora del FA y pequeña caída del Partido Nacional en intención de voto

Detuvieron a Tom, capo narco de Colombia: estaba con Popeye, exsicario de Pablo Escobar

Desde hace 40 años, la excelencia en educación bilingüe funciona en Punta del Este

Jerusalén: la ONU choca con Trump y Francia le pide un gesto a Israel

La Armada investiga un nuevo punto de contacto a 700 metros de profundidad

El régimen de Maduro excluye a la oposición

Wilson usó pasaporte ‘trucho’ que le dio Fidel

Niña que fue infectada con HIV ganó juicio a MSP